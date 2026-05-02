Rams NFL Draft Review: Superlatives for Les Snead's Latest Class

The Los Angeles Rams have completed another draft cycle under general manager Les Snead. Entering a Super Bowl season, there was a lot of pressure on Snead to get this one right. We will be covering each of the Rams’ five rookies from the rookie class, handing out superlatives to Snead’s latest selections from which pick was the best to which one raised the most eyebrows.

The Eyebrow-Raiser: QB Ty Simpson

One of the most surprising picks of the entire draft was when the Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. It certainly raised some eyebrows as very few expected the Rams to take a quarterback in the first round. It was always a possibility, but it was thought that the Rams may look at a skill player who could contribute immediately. Instead, the Rams have their quarterback of the future locked up behind Matthew Stafford. Simpson comes with some question marks as a player with athletic limitations and only 15 starts at Alabama.

Most Intriguing: TE Max Klare

While tight end wasn’t seen as a need heading into the draft, it was always expected that the Rams might take one at some point. Klare is certainly an intriguing player from a skill set standpoint. However, the intriguing thing about the Rams drafting Klare is how it might change their offense. The Rams began using 12 and 13 personnel last season. Drafting Klare in the second round and adding a fifth tight end signals that the Rams may be looking to lean into that identity more in 2025.

Best Pick: OL Keagen Trost

Drafting offensive linemen is never exciting, but it’s rarely a bad thing. The Rams needed some future depth on the offensive line. Trost certainly provides that as a player who can playmultiple positions. He’s a very experienced player as well. It’s possible that Trost could move into a starting role next season with four of the five starters on the offensive line playing on expiring contracts. With that said, the Rams needed immediate depth and Trost fills that hole.

The Upside Pick: WR CJ Daniels

If there is one pick that fans are most excited about, it’s CJ Daniels. Daniels may have been drafted in the sixth-round, but he’s exactly what the Rams needed at wide receiver. Konata Mumpfield was a pleasant surprise last year, but left a lot to be desired on the field. Daniels fits the Rams perfectly as a crisp route runner. However, it’s his reliable hands and ability in contested catch situations that give him the most upside.

Most Underrated Pick: DL Tim Keenan III

Much like Trost, drafting space-eating nose tackles is rarely exciting, but it is a necessity. The Rams took Tim Keenan III with their final selection of the draft and it was an underrated selection. He’s an excellent run defender and could find himself in the rotation early.

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