Rams News: Kobie Turner Participating in Training Camp After Suffering Injury
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner participated in training camp Thursday for the first time this year since sustaining a minor groin injury before the start of camp. Turner's injury caused him to miss the first week of camp, which is taking place at Loyola Marymount University.
The second-year defensive tackle is coming off a successful rookie campaign in which he finished third in the voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Only the winner, Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson, and second-place Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter received more votes than Turner.
Turner led all rookies in sacks in 2023, piling up 9.0 sacks despite the defensive tackle position being a harder position to earn sacks from. He also earned all these sacks despite starting just four of the 17 games he appeared in. He only got stronger toward the end of the year, recording five out of his nine sacks in December and winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for the month of December.
Before his rookie season, Turner three years at Richmond University. He then transferred to Wake Forest for the 2022 season. The Rams drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The rookie who recorded the second-most sacks in 2023 was Turner's teammate Byron Young, who finished the season with 8.0 sacks. Turner, Young, and rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske are forming a young core on the Rams' defensive line and have a tall test ahead of them after the retirement of future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
Turner, Young, and Verse each recorded at least eight sacks in 2023, with Verse notching nine sacks while at Florida State. While the absence of Donald will dominate the narrative of the Rams' defense this season, this defensive line core has the potential to set a bright tone for the team's future.
While the Rams got several players back, they are still dealing with several injuries across the offensive line. Jonah Jackson is currently working through a shoulder injury7 and is week to week. Veteran offensive lineman Rob Havenstein left practice earlier this week with a foot injury. Alaric Jackson has an ankle injury, and head coach Sean McVay believes he will not be out for long, per Stu Jackson of TheRams.com.
