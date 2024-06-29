Rams News: Kyren Williams Reacts to Fantasy Football Standing
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro running back Kyren Williams made a significant impact on the league in 2023. His performance was a shining beacon for the Rams, elevating their offense to unprecedented levels. His contribution was not only beneficial to the Rams but also to fantasy owners who were quick to pick him up on the waiver wire.
Williams stole the hearts of many fantasy owners whom he helped lead to championships or far in the playoffs. All signs point to Williams doing the same in 2204; however, he won't come as a surprise this season. Williams appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said his overall ranking according to PFF's fantasy football is not good enough.
"I'm always going for that No. 1 spot," said Williams. "I don't like to be anything that's not No. 1; if you're not first, you're last."
According to PFF Fantasy Football, Williams is the No. 4-ranked running back and No. 12 overall. Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson, and Christian McCaffrey are the three running backs ahead of Williams. Williams added that not being No. 1 will add fuel to the fire this upcoming season.
"It's alright; you have to chase something. Ain't nothing but a little work; that's all it is."
The Rams, with their eyes set on the upcoming season, will be heavily reliant on the 23-year-old to elevate his game. The team's hopes are pinned on his shoulders, and they are hopeful that he will be durable enough to play all 17 games this season. It's a tall task, but the Rams and Williams are optimistic.
