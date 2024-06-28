Rams News: LA Growing Up Right Before Our Eyes Ahead of 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have undergone a youth movement over the last few seasons and it has started to pay off well. Last season, Los Angeles was guided by strong players from multiple rookies and it helped them reach the postseason.
Now heading into the 2024 season, Los Angeles will be looking for more of the same. But they also need the young players from last season to continue growing if they want to take that next step forward.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic penned the biggest observation about the team after OTA's. This included that the young players on the team were developing better than ever.
The kids aren’t (all) kids anymore! One of the youngest rosters in the NFL in 2023, with a couple of notable exceptions, is now a season older and wiser. That means head coach Sean McVay got his offseason programming off the ground more quickly than last spring because the staff was not spending that time teaching drills to 44 rookies for the first time. There are a couple of notable position changes, including the move of left-handed offensive lineman Steve Avila to center, but a benefit to Avila’s development there was the attendance at the voluntary and mandatory practices by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford — despite an ongoing contract dispute the Rams must solve by September."
The NFL has changed in recent times and it has seen many teams go down the youth route. It has been reflected in how teams build out teams and the Rams have followed suit.
If the young players such as Puka Nucua and Kobie Turner can take another step forward, Los Angeles will be in great shape. The team has Super Bowl hopes this season so the development of these players will likely define how far they can go.
