Rams News: Pro Bowler Praises Matthew Stafford's Resilience - 'Absolute Dog'
It took well over a decade into his career, but Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford appears to be finally getting more of the praise he long deserved. The strong-armed, tough quarterback of course spent most of his with the Detroit Lions, where the franchise's then long-time struggles to win consistently kept him from getting the national attention many other top quarterbacks in the league did.
This began to change when Stafford won his first Super Bowl with the Rams back in 2022, marking a significant improvement in how he was viewed from that point on. The praise for Stafford has continued to grow this offseason, with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud going off about how great Stafford is.
The praise of course continues to come from his Rams teammates, who regularly are in awe of what he does during practice and getting to practice alongside him. During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week, Rams running back Kyren Williams recounted a story of Stafford's toughness as he led the team on a game-winning drive while playing banged up.
"It's great, it's awesome. He's a dog, he's an absolute dog," Williams told Eisen. "I remember last year during the Indianapolis game, he's literally hobbling to the line and he's going to go on a game-winning drive. Being around guys like that, it leads you to only want to be great ... he's one of the greatest quarterbacks to play this game. It's a blessing every time to play the field with somebody like that."
Along with Williams, Rams rookie running back Blake Corum also raved about Stafford's incredible talent this month. Corum said it 'blows his mind' how Stafford can throw no-look passes and has such incredible football IQ.
It definitely took longer than it should have for Stafford to get the recognition that he deserves, but the good news is he is no longer underrated.
More Rams:
Rams News: Kyren Williams Reveals Goals for 2024
Rams News: Aaron Donald Was So Hardcore, He Made Sean McVay Fine Him Once for Minor Infraction