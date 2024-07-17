Rams News: LA Pro Bowlers Enjoyed Ill-Fated Run with a Used Coffeemaker
Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are best friends on and off the field. The friendship emerged after the pairs joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. They won their first Super Bowl as teammmates the same year. Stafford and Kupp have since become one of the most dominant quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL.
Stafford and Kupp began watching film together every morning while enjoying a cup of coffee. After several film-watching and coffee-drinking mornings, they decided it was time to invest in a coffeemaker.
Coming off of a Super Bowl win that led to lucrative contracts, most people would buy a brand new, expensive coffee machine. But, Stafford and Kupp opted for a secondhand coffeemaker.
Kupp unpacked the experience on his new podcast "The Daily Grind:"
“Matthew’s played in the NFL for a long time," Kupp said. "Multiple contracts and stuff. So we’re like, we’re going to splurge and we’re going to split a secondhand, reused, refurbished coffeemaker. I could not even tell you what website we got this thing from. But it was from the deep, dark web. That’s where we started pulling our coffee from. Walk into the QB room, boom. Turn on the computer. Boom, log in. Turn on the projector, start the coffee machine, do my reading in the morning. By the time I’m done with my reading, coffee’s done. Jump into film. It was great. Until, what ended up happening is some of the weirdest mold I’ve ever seen started growing from the coffee grounds out of this machine. We stopped using it. once the mold showed up, we were like, OK, this janky coffee machine came from somewhere not on this earth and has been trying to infiltrate and destroy our facility from inside itself somewhere. So we stopped using it once that started happening. Now, Dodo Coffee is now in the Rams facility.”
Although shopping secondhand is good for the environment, Stafford and Kupp's purchase was not good for their tastebuds or health.
