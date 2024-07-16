Sean McVay On Verge of Breaking Rams Record This Season
From 1937 to now, the Los Angeles Rams have been led by 27 different head coaches. Sean McVay, the current Rams’ head coach, is on the verge of becoming the all-time leading coach in wins in franchise history.
McVay took the reins of the program in 2017. Four seasons later, the Rams were crowned the Super Bowl LVI champions. This was the first time Los Angeles won the title in the 21st century, with the previous championship being in 1999 while led by head coach Dick Vermeil.
The current all-time leading coach in wins is John Robinson, who led the team from 1983 to 1991. Robinson earned 75 wins across his tenure, and he took the title of all-time leading coach in wins after six seasons. Despite never have winning a Super Bowl ring, Robinson made five playoff appearances and won the National Football Conference Western Division title in 1985.
Robinson was 48 when he started coaching the Rams. McVay is about to surpass his all-time wins record at just 38. McVay's decade-long head start on breaking franchise records makes it a high possibility that he will eventually start breaking all-time NFL coaching records.
McVay has recorded 70 wins since joining Los Angeles. If the Rams’ can win at least six games this season, McVay will earn the title of all-time winningest coach.
He is ranked third for games coached (115), but McVay leads the franchise in playoff games coached (11) and most playoff wins (7). Although he is ranked seventh for winning percentage (.609), McVay has the highest winning percentage across coaches who have coached 86 games or more.
McVay is less than one month away from embarking on a potentially record-breaking season. The Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on August 11 for their preseason opener.
