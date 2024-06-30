Rams News: LA Rookie Projected To Turn Heads This Coming Season
This offseason, the Los Angeles Rams lost their future Hall of Famer and generational talent, Aaron Donald. Replacing him won't be easy, but the Rams did their best in the free agency market and the NFL draft. The Rams drafted five defensive players and signed a handful of defensive players in free agency.
While it's a collective effort to fill the void left by Donald, the Rams' rookie first-round pick, Jared Verse, is a player to watch. His potential to keep the L.A. defense formidable is a source of excitement for fans, and his performance will be eagerly anticipated.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter projected 14 instant-impact newcomers on defense and listed Verse as among the top of that list.
"Rams 2023 third-round picks Kobie Turner and Byron Young were selected to last season's http://NFL.com All-Rookie Team after earning nine and eight sacks, respectively," said Reuter. "Verse and Fiske will be another dynamic duo, bolstering a team effort in replacing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald. Verse will overpower and outhustle tackles on the outside to post at least seven sacks, while Fiske should benefit from single-block situations inside thanks to his workmanlike effort in run support and on third down."
Verse has all the tools to be a game-changer on defense alongside his teammate and former college teammate Braden Fiske. The rookie edge rusher stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 254 pounds. Verse is a talented edge rusher with elite athleticism and a skill set that the Rams desperately need and lacked for most of 2023.
According to Vegas Insider, Verse has the third-best odds to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year at +1000, behind Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner and Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu. If Verse can play a big part in the defense, he will live up to the expectations of a first-round pick.
