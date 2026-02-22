One Free Agent Cornerback Who Would Be a Good Fit With Rams

Two things that are true about the Rams' defense from a season ago are that they were one of the best defenses for most of the season, and they faded away at the end of the year, including the playoffs. The Rams did not have the answer in the playoffs, and many around said that is what cost them a Super Bowl last season.

It was hard for the Rams' defense in the playoffs when they gave up a lot of points and could not get a stop when it mattered the most in the biggest game last season.

Moving into this offseason, the Rams know what they need to do to get back to where they were last season and have a different outcome next season.

The Rams have big plans to bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles. If they want to have the best chance to do that, they will need to make sure they fill the holes that they have on the defensive side of the ball. In the Rams' secondary, that is where the problem lay for the Rams in the later part of the season a year ago.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams, with their general manager, will be aggressive this offseason in free agency in bringing in the players that he believes will improve the team next season. The cornerback position is one that the Rams are analyzing right now and seeing which player is the best fit to come in and play well in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's system. Shula has done a great job of making new players successful over the last few seasons. Now he will get that chance once again.

Matt Bowen of ESPN gave his list of players that will be a good fit for the Rams and he has a speedy cornerback that spent last season with the New Orleans Saints on top of that list for Los Angeles this offseason. This player will be a massive upgrade for the Rams if they could sign him.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts to making a tackle against New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (not pictured) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

12. Alontae Taylor, CB

"The Rams' lack of speed in the secondary -- which showed up in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks -- must be addressed this offseason. Taylor, who had two interceptions with the Saints in 2025, would provide the Rams a versatile cover corner with disruptive traits and the ability to play outside or in the slot. Chicago and Las Vegas are good fits, as well."

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball as New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

