Rams News: LA's Running Back Room Given Average Ranking Around League
The Los Angeles Rams spent this offseason building the team up to get themselves back into the postseason. After a surprising run last season, Los Angeles believes that they have the pieces to be special again this year.
Part of this belief is the growth of their young players, including running back Kyren Williams. Williams was great for the Rams last season, racking up 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns.
If he is able to produce in a similar fashion, the Rams should be in great shape. But Los Angeles also drafted running back Blake Corum in the third round to help keep Williams fresh throughout the long season.
With this, the Rams running back room seems very strong. However, according to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus, Los Angeles has the No. 11 ranked running back room in the NFL.
"This might be too high a ranking for the Rams. Still. Kyren Williams earned an 80.3 PFF rushing grade with the sixth-highest PFF wins above average figure (0.17) in 2023. The team also now has rookie Blake Corum, who felt like he was slow to trust his knee after injury in the first half of 2023 but returned to form during Michigan's playoff stretch. Let’s not forget Corum earned an incredible 96.2 rushing grade in 2022. These two could make up one of the league's most efficient running back rooms."
If the Rams two backs can produce, it will set up the offense very efficiently. They still have quarterback Matthew Stafford running the show, giving them a chance to win each time out.
The overall success of the Rams offense could come down to how the backs perform this season but Los Angeles is hopeful. They both have a lot of talent and should be able to take advantage of the schemes put in place for them to find success
