Rams News: LA Star Unpacks Breakout Run in 2023
The Los Angeles Rams will look for some repeat success in 2024 following their 2023 season and then some. The Rams shocked many people last year, especially with the emergence and play of their All-Pro running back, Kyren Williams.
Williams brought the Rams' offense back to life, but it was not the same when he was absent from the offense. Entering this season, Williams is no longer a secret. The NFL and the fans are very familiar with No. 23, and he will look to build off what he produced in the previous season. Before officially moving on to the 2024 season, Williams reflected on his breakout year and what it meant to him.
"It was a great season; it was great to be able to come in," said Williams. "Just last year, I wasn't in the position I am in right now. I was fighting for a spot, grinding; the only thing I had was a vision, and the only thing I could do was put in that work. To be here where I'm at right now, it's a blessing, but also I deserve it. I put in the work to get exactly where I'm at right now, so I'm going to keep running with it."
Although Williams missed five games, four due to injury and one due to rest, he still was among the top rushers in the league with 1,144 yards, ranked third in the league with 12 touchdowns, and averaged 5.0 yards per carry.
In addition, the 23-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl selection and first All-Pro selection. The former fifth-round pick is defying all odds, and he'll look to continue to do so as he enters his third NFL season and second as the RB1.
