Rams News: Matthew Stafford's Security Blanket Options Will Be A Challenge In 2024
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to conquer the 2024 season. The team appears to be rejuvenated, especially after the surprisingly good 2023 season. After an early playoff exit, the Rams will look to take the next step, and they should be one of the more entertaining teams in the league.
L.A. has a great mix of veterans and young players who complement each other well; however, tight end Tyler Higbee, one of their veteran pieces, won't be around, at least at the start of the season.
Higbee suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the Wild Card round against the Detroit Lions, which means quarterback Matthew Stafford won't have his security blanket around. Nonetheless, the Rams may look to rely on their newly signed tight end, Colby Parkinson, to carry the load in the meantime. Los Angeles Times Gary Klein mentioned in his latest column.
"Higbee, the Rams' mainstay at tight end since 2016, suffered a major knee injury in January after a brutal hit in a playoff defeat at Detroit," Klein said. "He is not expected to be ready until after midseason. The Rams signed Colby Parkinson, who played four seasons for Seattle, and also have second-year pro Davis Allen and Hunter Long. Parkinson caught 25 passes last season, Allen 10."
The Rams' offense doesn't revolve around the tight end position, not even a little. Still, the presence of Higebee will be missed.
The tight end position within the Rams' offense is difficult to grasp, which was part of the reason why none of the tight ends could make their mark even after Higbee's down year in 2023. Still, his ability to understand the offense and do the little things to keep Stafford upright will be missed.
That will now fall in the hands of Parkinson and Allen. The two have all summer to understand the offense and fill in for a veteran like Higbee.
Parkinson was signed as a free agent in March, and the Rams selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Allen's time as a rookie was limited, we could see a more prominent role for the 23-year-old.
