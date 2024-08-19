Rams News: Matthew Stafford Snubbed in Peyton Manning's Top NFL QB List
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was slighted from Peyton Manning's top NFL quarterback list.
Manning shared his top current quarterbacks in the league at Fanatics Fest. The list included several big names, but Stafford didn't make the cut.
"Quarterbacks need to be coached hard and Andy Reid coaches Patrick Mahomes hard," Manning said. "That's good for Patrick, that's bad for NFL defense."
The Rams quarterback is in his 16th year in the NFL and has one of the most unique journeys throughout the league. Manning chose to mention a younger quarterback in Bengals' Joe Burrow.
"I'm a big fan of Joe Burrow, I'm glad to see him back, healthy. I like the way he carries himself. I like his demeanor out there, he's not sweating, he doesn't flinch, right? He's just kind of calm and cool the whole time."
Although Stafford didn't get a shoutout, his cross-town colleague did.
"This Justin Herbert is as talented as anybody. He can throw it a mile," Manning went on. The Broncos division is going to be tough."
Stafford recently earned the No.42 spot on the NFL's Top 100 Players list, but Manning chose to highlight the talent of Lamar Jackson who ranked No.2.
"Lamar Jackson does things that just don't seem possible with the football. He makes throws, he runs, and he protects himself too. I never could run so I never had that problem. I love the way Lamar carries himself. I think he'll have a great year this."
Stafford joined Los Angeles following a blockbuster deal that sent Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the now-Rams quarterback. His first year in Los Angeles, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2021. Manning then chose to shout out Bills quarterback Josh Allen who has yet to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title.
"Josh Allen is a total stud. He's tough. I saw him this summer he is so motivated to bring a championship to Buffalo."
Stafford is slated to lead a competitive Rams team with a rebuilt offensive line and two record-breaking receivers. The emergence of Puka Nacua as one of the best offensive weapons in the league would not have been possible without Stafford's arm.
Although Stafford was dealing with hamstring tightness last week, he was spotted back at practice in full pads on Monday morning.
Stafford can showcase his underrated talent once again this season as the Rams try to make another playoff run this year.