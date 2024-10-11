Rams News: New Prediction Has LA and Raiders Making Big Trade by Deadline
During the 2024 offseason, the Los Angeles Rams went out of their way to sign Kevin Dotson and Jonah Jackson in order to bolster their offensive line. Unfortunately franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford finds himself on the ground and under duress more than what feels like any other signal-caller in the National Football League.
In an article for CBS Sports, writer Cody Benjamin predicts that the Rams could consider acquiring guard Cody Whitehair from the Las Vegas Raiders. Whitehair spent eight seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears after being drafted by the organization with the 56th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The former Kansas State guard has played a lot of football as he started in 118 games of the 124 he's appeared before his arrival in Las Vegas. The guard was even named a Pro-Bowler in 2018 and could be a missing piece to an injured Rams' puzzle.
The Rams have been through a tumultuous season as injuries have affected their success five weeks into the NFL season. Both sides of the ball have been hampered by the lack of health, however, the deficiencies in the offensive line can't wait til the 2025 offseason to be addressed. Stafford is still able to throw the ball at a high level, but he still needs to be protected in the pocket, and with both of his star wide receivers out, he needs to be bought more time in passing situations.
Whitehair could add some versatility to this Rams unit. The former Bear has played both center and guard at a high level, making him an adaptable piece. For the Rams, this versatility would be key, especially with injuries constantly plaguing their offensive line.
Whitehair could step in at multiple positions based on need thanks to his ability to switch between center and guard. This would in turn seamlessly provide depth and flexibility, something that is crucial for the Rams as they look to protect Stafford and reestablish their run game.
The Rams are in a weird place as a team this season because they are a few more losses away from not having a shot at the postseason at all. If the organization wants any chance at competing for a Wild Card spot, they will need to desperately make an impact move. There is no guarantee that Whitehair will be that, but something is better than nothing in this case for Los Angeles.
