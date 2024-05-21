Rams News: LA Given Questionable Result In New Offensive Line Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the healthiest offensive lines in 2023, a drastic turnaround from their 2022 season. The Rams used a combination of 11 different starting offensive linemen, which largely contributed to their disastrous season. In 2023, though, the page was flipped. The Rams were healthy, and because of that, they had a solid season.
In 2024, the Rams will hope for the same type of luck.
The Rams retooled and reloaded in the trenches this offseason, resigning Kevin Doston, who had a breakout season in 2023, and bringing in former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson. L.A. will look for an even better season from their line. However, in an offensive line ranking by Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, he has the Rams outside of the Top 10 heading into the 2024 season.
Robinson ranks the Horns at 11 under the "Top Offensive Line Remaining" category.
"Matthew Stafford wants a pocket free from interior pressure, so the Los Angeles Rams ensured their guard depth chart was among the best in the NFL," Robinson wrote. Dotson, acquired for pennies on the dollar in a preseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, returned on a three-year, $48 million contract, while the Rams gave Jackson $51 million over three years to play left guard. Avila will move to center after a productive rookie year at left guard."
Pro Football Focus ranked the Rams' offensive line 14th in 2023 due to their fifth-highest run-blicking grade (71.5) in the league.
While 11 is still high, the Rams have higher aspirations than that, and they must. The Rams struggled mightily, especially on the left side of the line, to get productive runs, especially in the red zone. On top of that, the Rams have arguably one of the best pass-and-run-stopping teams in their division, the San Francisco 49ers. With guys like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Leonard Floyd, and Maliek Collins attacking the backfield, the Rams will need all the help they can get from the five guys, plus the running backs blocking for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
With the addition of Jackson, plus Steve Avila moving back to his natural position of center, L.A. will look to become a formidable group in the trenches.
