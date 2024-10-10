Will the Rams be Sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline?
As the Nov. 5 trade deadline quickly approaches, the Los Angeles Rams will have to make any trades to bolster the roster.
The Rams have been on both ends of trade rumors. Some say the franchise will be sellers, other rumors point to the Rams earning the title of buyers.
Only a few weeks remain before the mystery is revealed, however, let's focus on any potential selling scenarios.
On Aug. 9, it was reported that the Rams weren't planning on trading wide receiver Tutu Atwell. However, the rumors haven't ceased surrounding Atwell's potential departure. Plans change in a matter of minutes in the NFL and it wouldn't be surprising if Atwell was put on the trade block.
Atwell's speed is likely what separates him from other receivers on the trade block. Atwell never got the chance to showcase much of his talent in Los Angeles until Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both sustained injuries.
Atwell's best game this season was in the Rams' victory over division rivals, San Francisco 49ers. Rams head coach Sean McVay came to the realization that the wideout's performance proved he should get more opportunities in the Rams offense.
"I wouldn't say I'm surprised," McVay said via the team transcript. "It makes you realize he probably should have gotten other opportunities. He's always been called upon and he's always kind of delivered."
The Rams could definitely explore the market, but nothing has been confirmed. The looming trade deadline has also brought speculation surrounding Matthew Stafford's future with the Rams.
A major trade involving Stafford seems unlikely, but then again, who thought Saquon Barkley would end up donning a Philadelphia Eagles uniform?
Some trades seem impossible until they happen. The veteran quarterback's future with the Rams was already in question after his reworked contract pushed his 2024 pay and decreased his 2025 guarantees.
The signing of backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also shows that the Rams could use him as an option if the team and Stafford were to part ways before the trade deadline.
No interested teams have been confirmed to acquire Stafford, however, Dolphins fans are hopeful the 16-year quarterback could make his way to Miami.
After the loss of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins haven't found a secure signal-caller. Stafford could be the solution to all of Miami's problems.
There is still no clear candidate that the Rams will put on the trade block, but it's evident something has to change for the team's season to turn around.