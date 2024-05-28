Rams News: New Prediction Places L.A. in Deep Playoff Run
The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL in the 2023 season after the team was viewed as "rebuilding." However, on the heels of strong performances from Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Byron Young — the team secured a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.
The 2024 season will be vastly different, as the Rams will be without perennial edge rusher Aaron Donald, who shockingly decided to hang up his cleats. Still, the excitement surrounding the team is palpable, and a new prediction places them in the thick of the playoff race.
NBC Sports writer Steve Coulter has made some "way too early" Super Bowl predictions for the 2024 season and placed the Rams as one of the more successful NFC teams.
According to Coulter's predictions, the Rams will secure the fourth seed in the playoffs, and take on the Bears in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs. They will succeed there, and face the Vikings in the Divisional Round, only to fall to their NFC North opponents.
The Rams were able to keep their core team together for the most part, and that should go a long way to proving they can hang with the upper-echelon NFC teams. Still, there could be some dark horse candidates to worry about, and though this prediction has the Bears falling — Chicago's offense could be quite dangerous.
Either way, the Rams should return to the playoffs. How far they go will depend on how healthy the team is come December. Another injury to Cooper Kupp or Stafford could derail the team's plans to return to the Super Bowl in 2024.