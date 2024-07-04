Rams News: Nose Tackle Hoping to Emerge From Shadow of Aaron Donald
As the Los Angeles Rams enter into the 2024 season, they will be looking to push forward the narrative of being a competitive team. After making a surprising run to the playoffs last season, Los Angeles is looking to do more of the same this year.
The team will be relying on multiple young players once again as they've gone into a youth movement over the last few seasons. It showed major success last season and Los Angeles believes that they can see similiar results this year. similar
One player that will be looking to breakout is nose tackle Bobby Brown III. He is entering his fourth season with the Rams but has seen very limited snaps over the years.
But with All-Pro Aaron Donald retiring this offseason, Brown III could see an increase in playing time this season. This will be his chance to show the Rams what he can do and make them see a future with him on the roster.
This past season, Brown III posted 31 total tackles with 0.5 sacks on the year. He appeared in 13 games for Los Angeles but is expected to see more time on the field.
He is great at stopping the run so the Rams will throw him into different scenarios thoughout the year. If he can succeed and make an impact, he could make his case to stay with the team for the long term. It's a make-or-break year for Brown III but Los Angeles has all the faith in him to find success.
