Rams News: Puka Nacua Among Top Yardage Route Runners in 2023
The Los Angeles Rams found a gem in wide receiver Puka Nacua last season as he broke records on the field. Nacua gave Los Angeles another star offensive weapon to work around and the sky is the limit for his career moving forward.
Alongside Cooper Kupp, Nacua took advantage of every opportunity and helped turn the Rams into a powerful offensive team. He was dominant from the jump and became an efficient wide-out in the league.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus put together a list of wide receivers that saw the most yardage per route run in 2023. Nacua came in ranked No. 4 on the list, sitting with an average of 2.75 ua
"Dominant as a rookie, the Rams’ fifth-round pick out of BYU saw an incredible 163 targets across the regular season and playoffs last year, turning those targets into 114 receptions for 1,667 yards."
Nacua shined as a rookie but will need to prove that he can do it again this season. Oftentimes, we see players come into the NFL to dominate but then aren't able to follow up the production.
If Nacua can produce heavily again this season, it will cement him as one of the best wide receivers around the league. The Rams are counting on him to make an impact as they look to get back to the postseason again.
