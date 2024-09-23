Rams News: Sean McVay Has Incredible Press Conference After Big Win Over 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams captured their first win of the season on Sunday. In a game where they looked dead in the water, they scratched and clawed their way to victory after being down as many as 14 points.
On top of that, they accomplished a comeback against their biggest rival, the San Francisco 49ers. Not only was the win a huge one, it might've saved their season. There is now a sense of life for the Rams, and that was more evident when head coach Sean McVay reached the podium in the press conference room after the win.
McVay entered the room and reacted as genuinely as we'd seen him.
The Rams came away on top over the 49ers, 27-24. The Rams scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and did the impossible over the team that has dominated them for the last half-decade.
McVay spoke on the resilience he seen from his team.
"I see better than I hear," said McVay. "I saw a team respond after a really humbling week last week. And three hours will never define you, good or bad, unless you allow it to, and we've got to do a good job of being able to build on this."
The Rams suffered their worst loss of the McVay era a week ago against their division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals dominated them on all three phases of the ball, which led to their 41-10 win. It was an outing to forget, and the Rams responded the only way they could a week later.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford credited the coaching staff at the podium.
"We got to give our coaches a bunch of credit, you know, I mean it wasn't some of the normal pieces that we're used to having out there, but I got to give our guys a lot of credit too for embracing whatever role they were given this week, going out there, attacking it and helping our team win," said Stafford.
An 0-3 hole would have been detrimental to the Rams playoff chances. The narrative surrounding the team would have changed drastically, but now that they are in the win column, there is life surrounding the team.
There were so many unsung heroes for the Rams, and they will need these players to continue their stellar play. The Rams remain a depleted team, and they'll look to continue to rely on the next man up.
