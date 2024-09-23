Rams vs 49ers Takeaways: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford Lead Charge as LA Gets Win
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off the most surprising upset against NFC West rival the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after they rallied from a 14-point deficit to win the game 27-24. This victory by the Rams will have huge implications for this football team going forward as there was a level of uncertainty surrounding the outlook of the season after having their roster riddled with injuries.
Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters all week about how they were not going to make any excuses about what they lacked as the expectation will always be to win. This victory against the 49ers could be the confidence builder this franchise needed after an 0-2 start to the year.
There are a number of takeaways from this game but the two that should be highlighted the most are the backup wide receivers stepping up and the Rams' young defense stepping up when it mattered most.
Rams' running back Kyren Williams was electric today after going off for three touchdowns against a talented 49ers defense. As great as Williams was, the trio wide receiving core of Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, and Tyler Johnson did a great job in the passing game as they helped Matthew Stafford operate this offense at a high level.
Atwell was leading receiver as went for 84 yards on 4 receptions including a double-pass play intended for Robinson that was ultimately called back after the referees decided that the former Florida Gator didn't get both feet in.
On the defensive side of the ball the Rams' have had a number of injuries to their secondary. It was going to be really important for the Los Angeles pass rush to make plays to help alleviate the coverage time for the defensive backs. The rookie duo of defensive linemen Braden Fiske and Jared Verse are maturing to the NFL game at an extremely fast rate.
With every game that goes by it seems like the former Florida State Seminoles teammates are understanding the importance of their roles on this football team. Their impact will be so valuable this season as the Rams' postseason hope feels a lot more feasible after the results of Sunday's game.
Coach McVay's no-excuse attitude has rubbed off on his ball club and it was great to see them get one of the most memorable wins of his head coaching career with the Rams.
