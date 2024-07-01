Rams News: Sean McVay Lands In Top-10 Of Returning NFL Head Coaches
The Los Angeles Rams will enter 2024 looking to get themselves back to the mountaintop after a surprising playoff appearance last season. Despite losing Aaron Donald to retirement, the Rams believe that they have put together a quality team that can be competitive around the NFL.
They still have Sean McVay as the head coach, giving them a chance to continue building sustained success. McVay has earned the role of being one of the top coaches in the league based on the success he has seen over the years.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus listed the top ten returning coaches in the NFL for the upcoming year and McVay made the list. He was ranked at No. 4, showing that he is still an elite coach.
"While two Super Bowl appearances and one win are obviously the key highlights of McVay’s time with the Rams, you can make the case that getting the Rams to the playoffs last season, when they were tied for 24th worst odds to win the Super Bowl due to a roster that ultimately ranked sixth and second in snaps by rookies on offense and defense respectively, was up there with his best achievements. There are more challenges upcoming for McVay as the Rams deal with Aaron Donald‘s retirement this offseason while Matthew Stafford is now 36 years old and likely nearing the end of his career. Luckily, McVay has proven himself as a head coach at this point."
McVay has proven himself to be in the elite status, working with a very young team last season. He led them to the playoffs when everyone counted them out, showing his ability to grow as a coach.
He is a great communicator and the players respect him for it. But the biggest positive about McVay is his willingness to hold himself accountable. If he can continue to do that, he will have a very long tenure ahead of him, if he wants it.
