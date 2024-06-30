Rams News: Todd Gurley Breaks Silence About His Time In LA
Back when he was playing with the Los Angeles Rams, former NFL running back Todd Gurley was the star of the offense. Coming out of college, Gurley became the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,106 yards as a rookie in 2015.
After a down year in 2016, Gurley re-emerged into stardom for the Rams in 2017 and 2018. He was a first-team All-Pro year while leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns in both seasons. He put up over 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2017 and won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Gurley followed this up by going for 1,251 yards on the ground in 2018 and putting up over 20 touchdowns.
Despite two back-to-back phenomenal seasons, Gurley was underutilized toward the end of the 2018 season and during the team's Super Bowl run. The Rams acquired running back C.J. Anderson in December, who filled in for Gurley during a couple of games at the end of the regular season.
When the playoffs came around, Anderson got more carries and total touches than Gurley in both the Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game. Gurley saw just four total carries in the NFC Championship Game, and only 10 carries during the Super Bowl.
“It wasn’t like, ‘(expletive) ‘em,’ but it was like, ‘damn,’” Gurley said of his minimal role in the 2018 playoffs on The 25 10 Show. “Still trying to be the team guy, not trying to really trip. But, too, I’m just like, ‘Y’all (expletive) want to pay me to sit down? All right, bro. So be it.’"
Seen as one of the biggest offensive threats in the NFL and the star of the team, Gurley's role was significantly diminished throughout the playoffs. A mind-bogging decision to many, Gurley was splitting carries with Anderson and seeing few targets out of the backfield. Though Gurley tried to maintain a team-first attitude, he was clearly puzzled like the many watching the playoffs.
After the Super Bowl loss, Gurley would spend one more season with the Rams before he unceremoniously released.
