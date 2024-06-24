Rams News: Wild Aaron Donald Prediction Proposed
The Los Angeles Rams lost a big part of their entire identity when All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald decided to hang up his cleats. Donald retired this offseason, leaving a massive hole in the middle of the Los Angeles defensive front.
Without Donald, the Rams have had to put together a plan using multiple bodies to try to reproduce his impact. While nobody will be Donald, they can at least give it their all to see what they can accomplish.
However, Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated isn't buying the retirement. He has predicted that Donald will unretire in the season and help the Rams go on a playoff run.
"Have you ever seen that guy? Do you think for a moment he’s not going to remain incredibly ripped? Or that he’d unregister his hands as lethal weapons? Donald has put together a Hall of Fame career, but when his coach calls around Halloween and pitches him on a sweetheart deal that allows Donald to practice sparingly but still come in and absolutely destroy game plans on the weekend, he won’t say no."
If this were to happen, the Rams would be ecstatic. Getting Donald back into the mix would be sensational, especially with the loads of talent that they have on the roster.
He would provide them with a future Hall-of-Fame talent while also being a mentor for some of the younger players. If this were to happen, Los Angeles would instantly become a true force to be reckoned with in the NFC.