Rams News: Workaholic Cooper Kupp Taking Young LA Star Under Wing in Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams' workaholic former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is inspiring All-Pro rookie wideout Puka Nacua to take the next steps in his game this offseason, writes Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, during which the Kansas City Chiefs claimed their second straight title in besting the San Francisco 49ers, Kupp texted Nacua about coordinating workouts posthaste.
Nacua emerged as an All-Pro superstar after being an overlooked fifth round pick out of BYU.
"Hey, I'm starting back up on Monday morning. I know you might be out of town, but when you get back in town, we'll get right to it," Kupp wrote to Nacua.
Nacua was impressed by the 31-year-old vet's intensive regimen.
"I'm thinking like, man, Cooper's already starting to work out," Nacua said.
The duo worked out prior to the beginning of Rams OTAs, Barshop reveals. Kupp's epic workout schedule comprised 6 a.m. starts for the tougher workouts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and lighter workouts on Tuesday and Thursday. Their workouts consisted of top-end speed exercises and mobility training, plus conditioning days. Nacua noted that the latter exercises "were some of the toughter ones." In the first week of their sessions, every day, Nacua at one point found himself compelled to vomit.
"He didn't exaggerate," Kupp noted. "The first few days were pretty rough for him. They were pretty rough."
"He kept coming back, he kept showing up on time, ready to go, great attitude, ready to get to work," Kupp raved about his young charge. "And I think that speaks a lot too about the guy that Puka is, pushing through some really tough stuff early on and then being able to just kind of take it in stride and grow."
