Rams NFC West Rival To Have Star-RB Make Season Debut in Week 10
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) were able to defeat NFC West, San Francisco 49ers (4-4), back in Week 3. The Rams' rival are looking to return their most talented player this week and hope to keep him on the field to make a divisional title push.
The 49ers' have been without their star running back Christian McCaffrey all year as he has dealt with a nasty case of achilles tendinitis in both of his feet. He is expected to make his season-debut in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Thursday and gave an update on McCaffrey's status and what is to be expected this week in terms of his health. The following was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, via KNBR-San Francisco.
"I do feel good one way or another," Shanahan said. "He’s had two good days… he’s been awesome these last two days. So hopefully, that continues to go well and I expect to get him out there and you never know for a setback or anything but these two days have been great and I expect to see him out there."
McCaffrey is coming off the best season of his career in 2023, rushing for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns and leading his team to their second Super Bowl appearance in the past five seasons. He battled through injuries to his ribs and calf last year and continues to struggle with staying healthy.
The health of McCaffrey has been a major point of emphasis for the 49ers this season as they have been littered with injuries across their entire roster. Returning the three-time Pro Bowler would massively impact the team's success and the landscape of the NFC West.
The Rams did not face McCaffrey early in the season but if he makes his season-debut this week and remains on the field, they will see him in Week 15. If the 49ers perform down the stretch as they have the past several seasons, that game will be a major decider in who wins the division.
