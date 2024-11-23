Rams Coach Reveals His Analysis of Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) on Sunday Night Football this week and Rams' offensive coordinator is preparing the best defense his team will face all year. The Eagles allow a league-best 273.1 yards per game and are allowing just 17.9 points per game.
LaFleur talked about the Eagles' first-year defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who has been around the game as a head coach or coordinator since the late 90's. He has a wealth of knowledge and has given this Eagles difference a completely different from a season.
“He’s [Fangio] arguably the best of this generation," LaFleur said. "His defenses are always elite. They're always really good. They always play really hard. He's about as structured as they come in terms of tendencies and percentages. You just can't pop him on anything. He knows that and we know that. It’s always a challenge going against him. You don't know whatever wrinkle he’s going to have. Tons of respect for Vic.”
During their six-game winning streak, the Eagles are allowing 13.8 points, holding two teams to less than seven points. As a group, they have 28 sacks and seven interceptions. They wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and play with with exceptional speed. LaFleur recognized those aspects.
“You want to play against the best," LaFleur said. "They're arguably, particularly since their bye, the last six weeks they've played… I don't have the stats for the last six weeks, but I'd say it's probably up there if not the top in the league and rightfully so. They're playing fast. They're playing physical. It starts up front like it does for most great defenses. By the way, they have a great backend too led by [Eagles CB] Darius [Slay] and what he does as a leader and a veteran back there, you can see the influence he has on the young DB's that they have."
There are a few rookie defensive backs for the Eagles that have really shined in their first year in the NFL. Cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are yet to intercept a pass this season, but have been wrecking balls in the open field.
LaFleur commented on the pairs athletic abilities and how well they have been able to adjust to the next level after being drafted last year. Mitchell was the 22nd overall pick out of Toledo while DeJean was a second-round pick out of Iowa.
“They can run. They're great athletes," LaFleur said. "You knew that coming out, but it’s already showing up on tape. For them, I'm sure they're pretty excited in terms of what they drafted and how fast it's starting to come along for them playing at the NFL speed and competing at the NFL level. Again, a great challenge for us.”
The Rams will have to be surgical offensively to get it done against a top defense in the league. Being able to establish a running game with running back Kyren Williams will involving multiple receivers and little pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford will be the keys.
