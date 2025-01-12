Rams Offense Must Know Where Vikings LB Van Ginkel is Lined Up on Every Play
The Los Angeles Rams have been tested all season long. They have answered all the calls and have come out on top. Another test awaits them in the first playoff game. Can they win this battle?
The Rams have now made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card round on Monday Night at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
The Rams offensive line since getting healthy has been one of the best in the NFL. The offensive line kept veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford clean down the stretch. Now they are faced with the challenge of stopping the Vikings pressure.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known for his blitzing packages. He is going to put a lot of pressure on Stafford on Monday Night. Whether the offensive line can pick it up and see it pre-snap can be the difference in this game.
"The offenses each need to know where the other star defensive linemen are," said ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky.
"For Minnesota, I got to know where Jared Verse is at all times. Who is blocking him, how are we blocking him? If you are the Los Angeles Rams, where is Andrew Van Ginkel [Vikings linebacker]? Am I throwing screens at him? Do I want to run his way? Each offense on a play-by-play basis needs to know where the other elite defensive lineman is because in many ways it is the starting point for each defense. I do not want to block either of them on one. I do not want to run towards them either. And I do not want to throw a ton of screens toward Van Ginkel. That is the key for each offense."
Stafford also has to do his job of knowing where the blitz is coming from and slide the protection to the correct side. Stafford does an excellent job of setting his offensive line up for success. We are probably going to see plenty of audibles by both teams in this match up. It will be important to execute early on downs.
