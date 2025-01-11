With the Playoffs Looming, Stafford and McVay Are Locked in
The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings will face each on Monday night in Arizona. It is a rematch of a regular season matchup between the two.
The last time the Rams played against the Vikings, Stafford threw for a season-high four touchdowns, and his third-highest completion percentage of the season.
It was undoubtedly one of Stafford's best games.
Rams head coach Sean McVay believes Stafford's experience in big games helped prepare him for the moment whenever the arise. McVay recalled some of the things Stafford did well in the team's first matchup against the J
"I think he's played so long that he does a great job of bringing his best in the most important moments while just playing within himself," McVay said. "I thought he did a couple of things that were unbelievable and then there were a couple of examples of being able to do a great job of playing the quarterback position and distributing the football.
"When he ended up breaking a couple of tackles and going off-schedule, those are always fun things. I think he's at his best when he’s just in the moment and enjoying it. That's what I saw there and there’s been a lot of examples of that. It's the greatest team sport that there is, but all we need is Matthew to just be Matthew. That'll be all we need from him and that's what we're expecting."
Stafford also believes his many years of experience will help him and the team come Monday night, especially with the number of young players on the roster that will be playing on Monday night.
“I think the biggest thing for me is to embrace these opportunities," Stafford said. "I spent 12 years in Detroit and went to the playoffs three different times. That's it. I've been lucky enough to go three out of the four years that I've been here. I cherish those things. I cherish those opportunities because I know how tough they are to get.
"Each season has its own story on how you get there. Some are a little more smooth sailing than others. This one was a tough start. The way we battled back as a team and as a group is something I'm really proud of. We put ourselves in position to be where we want to be. You have to just take every opportunity you get in this league and run with it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE