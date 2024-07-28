Rams Planning To Use WR's Speed In Different Way This Season
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell is not only looking to emerge as a threat on offense but on special teams as well. Atwell, the Rams' fourth-year receiver, is looking to return kicks again amid the changes to the NFL's kickoff rules.
Earlier this offseason, the NFL changed their kickoff rules, bringing in new rules on a one-year trial that mirrors the XFL's rule for the play. Kickers will still kickoff from their own 35-yard line, but the rest of the kickoff team will line up at the opponent's 40-yard line.
They are not allowed to move until the ball hits the ground or the player in the landing zone (the area between the end-zone and the 20-yard line) or the end-zone. There are no more touchbacks on kickoffs, and kicks that land short of the "landing zone" will go out to the 40-yard line.
The rule is intended to increase kickoff returns without sacrificing player safety. Since the kickoff team cannot move from the spot they line up on until the ball hits the landing zone, speed is extra important for returners.
This speed is why Atwell believes he can capitalize on the new rule. Atwell, who ran a 4.39-yard 40-yard dash while coming out in the 2021 NFL Draft, is planning to return to the return game for the first time since his rookie season.
"I'm gonna be back there this year," Atwell said, via Rams.com's Stu Jackson. "You're gonna see some of Tutu at kick returner."
"When I found out about the new rule, it was like, 'man, dang, I could' ... knowing you got guys coming down full speed, but they gotta wait till I catch the ball?'" Atwell said. "It's gonna be dangerous. I'll take a chance at that this year."
As a rookie, Atwell returned five kickoffs for 87 yards and 10 punts for 54 yards. He had a long of 25-yard kickoff return and a 17-yard punt return.
Atwell has primarily played receiver over his last two seasons, recording a career-high 39 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. He has 57 career catches for 781 yards and four touchdowns.