Why Rams Defense Could Have Most Dominant Showing Yet
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) will go up against the worst overall offense in the NFL through 10 weeks as the New England Patriots (3-7) are averaging a league-worst 271.1 yards per game. They have also struggled to score points as the second-lowest scoring team at just 16 points per game.
Trending in the right direction, the Patriots have won two of their last three games, but they have come against a few of the worst teams in the league (New York Jets, Chicago Bears). Rookie quarterback Drake Maye has taken the reigns after the benching of veteran Jacoby Brissett.
Maye has totaled 954 passing yards, seven touchdown passes, one rushing, and five interceptions. He is also the team's third-highest rusher with 233 yards on 23 carries. Maye has shown bright spots through his six games played but like many rookies, has struggled for a majority of the season.
There are not too many players on this Patriots team that jump out as major threats to the Rams defense. The Patriots have been decent at running the ball this year with starting back Rhamondre Stevenson earning 512 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He will be the main back on Sunday.
In the pass game, the Patriots love utilizing their tight ends. Ninth-year veteran Hunter Henry leads the team with 428 yards and one touchdown. Henry was a limited participant in practice this week and is currently listed as questionable. That would be a major hit for the Patriots if he does not play.
The other tight end that has found success this year is another ninth-year receiver in Austin Hooper. He has split time with Henry, garnering 201 yards and one score. Maye has been favoring the short check down passes to his tight ends to gain short yardage.
The big plays have been nonexistent for this Patriots team which is something Dolphins succeeded at last week when scoring 23 points on the Rams defense. If the Rams can keep everybody in front of them and make the Patriots each and every first down, they will be in good shape.
The biggest issue for the Patriots has been their offensive line play and the quarterback protection. Between Maye and Brissett this season, they have been sacked a total of 32 times. With several pass rushing threats, the Rams should create pressure on the rookie quarterback early and often.
