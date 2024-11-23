Rams Prepare To Face Top Defense In NFL
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) face a defense that is allowing an average of 273.1 yards per game the fewest yards among all NFL defenses. To take down the red hot Philadelphia Eagles (8-2), the Rams will need to focus on their passing game, as the Eagles' bigger weakness is their pass defense.
Yet, the Eagles pass defense still sits at second-best in the league, allowing just 173.2 yards per game through the air. They all all-around the bst defense in the NFL and it is not really close. The Rams will have to play a near perfect game to score enough points to win.
To exploit the Eagles’ secondary, the Rams will need to do their best to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford. If the Rams' offensive line can withstand the powerful Eagles front four that has totaled 28 sacks this year, it could be a long day for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s group.
Seventh-year linebacker Josh Sweat leads the Eagles with six sacks and his been a menace in the backfield all year with seven tackles loss. He will be the biggest priority for the Rams' offensive four to keep Stafford off the turf.
Stafford will need to frequently target receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua against the Eagles' relatively young secondary. With veteran cornerback James Bradberry IV on injured reserve, multiple rookies must step up against a strong Rams passing attack that possesses several big play threats.
Rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean are yet to intercept a pass this season, but have been very involved in regards to open field tackling and competing with receivers when they are targets. Mitchell has a team-high eight pass deflections while DeJean has 18 tackles and half a sack.
Fifth-year safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has played very well so far for the Eagles in his second stint with the team. He has earned seven pass deflections and two interceptions. Third-year safety Reed Blankenship is the team leader with three interceptions, adding 38 tackles and five pass deflections.
Avoiding long-yardage situations will be critical for the Rams’ success as the Eagles' pass rush has been potent this year. If the Rams find themselves in situations where they must pass the ball, they will have a much tougher time achieving those first downs.
The Rams must avoid second or third and long situations which was frequent in their loss at home to the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago.
When it comes to the red zone defense, the Eagles hold a 48.4% defense red zone touchdown rate,
which is fifth best in the league. The Rams have shown their struggles executing in the red zone, but have recently done very well, coming off a 3-4 game against the Patriots in the red zone.
