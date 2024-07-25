Rams Projected CB Feared to Have Torn ACL in Practice
The Los Angeles Rams have been hit with a significant injury to their secondary. Projected starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is feared to have a torn ACL.
According to Adam Schefter, "Sources: Rams projected starting CB Derion Kendrick, the team’s 2022 sixth-round pick, is feared to have torn his ACL during practice. He will undergo additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis."
Kendrick had been steadily working his way into a starting role for the Rams and had an impressive 2023 season that was the catalyst for that projection. In 2023, Kendrick appeared in 17 games, but started12. He racked up 49 tackles, one interception, 10 passes defended, and three tackles for loss.
Kendrick was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, after playing for both Clemson and Georgia. While at Clemson, Kendrick initially began his collegiate career as a wide receiver. In 2018, he secured 15 catches for 210 yards.
At the start of his sophomore season, Kendrick was being trained as an emergency cornerback but impressed coaches so much that he remained in the secondary through college. In 2019, Kendrick secured 44 tackles, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and five passes defended.
Kendrick would continue his rise at Clemson but had disciplinary issues that led to his dismissal from Clemson. He would transfer to Georgia, finishing out his college career with 41 tackles, four interceptions, and three passes defended.
The hope was that Kendrick was set to serve in a starting role in the secondary alongside Tre'Davious White, or possibly pass him in the depth chart. Kendrick and Darious Williams would have formed a dangerous secondary.
Though tests will be conducted to determine the damage of Kendrick's leg, but should they come back posititve for an ACL tear — he will miss the entire 2024 season.