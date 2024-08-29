Rams' Puka Nacua Reaches Top-30 of Best NFL Players Entering Season
On April 30, 2011, the first iteration of the National Football League's Top 100 players was aired to the public on NFL Network. 13 years later the list voted on by active NFL players has become one of the most discussed yearly features in professional sports.
The NFL Top 100 has been no stranger to controversy because a list based on opinions will always spark debates. Every NFL season there are new players added to the the top 100 who may have been left off the year prior.
The 2024 Top 100 was recently released and breakout Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua made his first appearance on the coveted list. The former Brigham Young Cougar took the NFL by storm in 2023-24 setting rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486).
In a year where All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp spent most of the season battling a hamstring injury, the rookie sensation stepped in and made the most of his opportunity. Rams franchise quarterback and Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford saw potential in the young pass-catcher well before the Rams began training camp in 2023.
In an interview with Cameron DaSilva of RamsWire , Stafford talked about the chemistry he was able to build with Nacua and fellow Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell who were both rookies at the time.
“It didn’t really start in training camp. It started the second he got drafted here and was in OTAs, I spent a bunch of time in OTAs working with him. Spent time in between OTAs and training camp throwing to him. Spent a bunch of time during training camp, just reps. And his understanding of the game comes really natural to him. Tutu (Atwell), Van (Jefferson), all those guys really do a nice job. The game comes really natural to them, so kind of let those guys go out there and play. You give those guys coaching points either in training camp or during the week, whatever it is, and those guys soak it up and really go out there and try to perfect their craft and go out there and play and have fun.”
Stafford showed a lot of trust in the rookie sensation last season, despite Nacua having an NFL-leading 13 drops. The veteran quarterback kept feeding the now second-year player which shows the level of faith he has in Nacua's potential.
The record-setting season by Nacua landed him at the No. 29 spot on the ESPN 100 which was well deserved after the campaign he put together in 2023. With Cooper Kupp set to have a resurgence in 2024, it will be interesting to see if Nacua can rise in next year's Top 100 list.