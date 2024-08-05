Rams' Puka Nacua Receives Downgraded Injury Status After Joint Practice
The injury bug appears to have hit the Los Angeles Rams in a very hard way. The team has already been dealing with three injuries on the offensive line, with Jonah Jackson dealing with a shoulder injury, Alaric Jackson dealing with an ankle injury, and Rob Haventstein also dealing with an ankle injury.
All three starting offensive linemen are considered "week-to-week" and will be missing training camp time as a result of their injuries.
Now, star wide receiver Puka Nacua is also considered "week-to-week" after he suffered what appeared to be a knee injury during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Though Nacua was still on the sidelines with his helmet and pads on, he was spotted with a bag of ice wrapped around his knee.
Head coach Sean McVay stated he was "not sure" what happened with Nacua after practice. Whatever happened appears to be significant enough to hold Nacua from practicing.
There is a lot of hope surrounding the second-year wide receiver, who exceeded all expectations last season.
After being drafted by the Rams at No. 177 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua took the league by storm. In his first two games, the star rookie amassed 266 yards and two touchdowns. He only got better as each game passed.
Nacua would end the 2023 regular season with 1,486 yards and 105 receptions, setting the rookie records for both receptions and yards.
Now entering his second season, the hope is he can continue to be dominant alongside fellow star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp had a rough start to his 2023 season as a hamstring injury kept him from appearing at the start of the regular season.
Kupp appears to be fully healthy heading into 2024, but now the team will have to see what level of knee injury Nacua is dealing with and if that injury will keep him out of the start of the regular season.
There are a few weeks left of training camp and preseason games, and it would be hugely beneficial if Nacua was back on the field during the third "dress rehearsal" preseason game to get in some valuable reps from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Having Kupp and Nacua out on the field will be paramount for the success of the Rams' offense. When both are on the field at the same time, they are one of the best wide receiver tandems in the league.