Rams' Injured Offensive Linemen All Receive Downgraded Injury Statuses
The Los Angeles Rams offensive line has been impaired by injuries through the beginning of training camp so far this summer. The Rams' came into Saturday's practice already dealing with injuries to three key offensive linemen, and two of their linemen had their status downgraded.
Both Rob Havenstein and Alaric Jackson, each dealing with ankle injuries, had their statuses downgraded to "week to week," according to head coach Sean McVay, per The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue. Jackson was previously said to be "day to day" earlier this week.
Along with Havenstein and Jackson, Jonah Jackson is also injured as he deals with a shoulder injury, that is also a "week to week" injury. The Rams are optimistic that Jackson's injury will not make him miss any time during the regular season, which is just over a month away.
Jackson was one of the Rams' major offseason additions, as Los Angeles signed the former Pro Bowler to a three-year, $51 million deal in March. Jackson enters the fifth season of his career after spending his previous four in Detroit with the Lions.
Havenstein, one of the longest-tenured players on the Rams, is working through an ankle injury. McVay noted that Havenstein's injury is not season-ending, but it is unclear when he will be ready to return. Havenstein is entering his 10th season with the Rams and is a key part of the team's stability along the line.
Alaric Jackson is also dealing with an ankle injury, but McVay noted that keeping him out of practice is primarily out of precaution.
"We want to be smart [with Alaric Jackson]," McVay told reporters. "It was a weird deal where he kind of just rolled up his ankle. It's nothing that we expected to be long-term. It was day-to-day, now it's kind of week-to-week. But I thought he was having a great camp and I think the worst thing we could do is rush him back."
The Rams will hope to have their offensive line get healthier over the next month before their regular season opener against the Detroit Lions. A strong offensive line is also important to protect star quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is far from the NFL's most mobile quarterback heading into his age-36 season in 2024.
