Rams Puka Nacua's Heartfelt Message to Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams have their work cut out for them this offseason following the news that they intend to trade star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The future in LA will surely be changed forever once Kupp is not in the Rams threads next season.
The Rams young new stud wide receiver Puka Nacua has gladly welcomed the role of No.1 wide receiver for the future of the organization. At only 23 years of age, Nacua put together one fantastic season while battling early injuries.
Finishing with 79 receptions that went for 990 receiving yards while scoring three touchdowns, Nacua was Los Angeles' biggest spark to the franchise this past season. While Nacua found success in his first two seasons at the pro level, he believes he owes it all to Kupp's leadership.
"Coop has taught me so much, I have been able to watch him over the last two years and interact with him almost everyday," Nacua said while joining Pat McAfee. "Watch him take the notes in the meeting room, how detailed his notes are, what his locker looks like, how he dresses for practice, how he does his pre-practice lifting; it's been an honor to watch him work."
Nacua made it clear to see how much he has looked up to Kupp over the past two seasons, and who knows, perhaps his overshadowing has helped Puka blossom into the player not only the Rams know, but the entire NFL fanbase.
While the media speculates which team best fits Kupp's abilities, there will undoubtedly be a hole left in the franchise following the departure. Kupp has been with the Rams his entire career and was able to lead them to a Super Bowl victory, while bringing in an Super Bowl MVP while he was at it.
"The leader that he's been, the captain that he's been, the way he interacts with everyone in the facility, it's been super cool to watch him," Nacua said. "He has modeled the way."
If Nacua has already found success after watching and learning from Kupp over the past two seasons, who knows how quickly Nacua will shoot himself as one of the stars to watch on the rise in the NFL.
