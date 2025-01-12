Rams Rallying Together After Disaster Hits LA
The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings playoff game has been relocated due to the wildfires that have covered Los Angeles over the past few days. The natural disaster is one of the worst in California's history and it quickly became evident the Rams would not be able host the Vikings.
Relocating what was supposed to be a home playoff game to a neutral site while trying to get a young team of players ready has been a unique challenge. However, Rams head coach Sean McVay credited multiple Rams staff members for helping make the process smooth.
"There are so many people that have been instrumental in making this situation as seamless as possible," McVay said. "I've been really pleased with the prep that we've had. Our guys have been locked in and focused. We know we still have a little bit of time until kickoff. A lot of people brought their families with them and so that's good. We're looking forward to Monday night.”
Rams wide receiver Coope Kupp noted how the team has enjoyed some of the unique changes the natural disaster has caused, such as the players having their families along for the ride. Kupp also explained how the recent events have helped bring the team closer together.
"I think it’s something about being together and something cool about having guys that are here and being able to be around the families, being around guys," Kupp said. "Hey, look, this is not just you going about your business when you're here. When you leave here, we're all together. Our families are all there, and everyone's watching out for each other.
"There’s something really powerful about that, and I think that's football. Football is about playing as one, doing things together, and the connectedness of the team. Being able to harness this and take this and say, 'Hey, this is an unfortunate thing that we're having to deal with.' Nothing close to things that are happening in the real world, but it's an opportunity for us to grow closer together. Let's be able to respond to a little bit of a hardship here and go out there and do some good stuff."
