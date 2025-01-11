REPORT: National Disrespect of the Rams Continues
The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most productive teams in the National Football League after winning six of their final eight games of the season. This included a five-game winning streak that was broken because the Rams rested multiple starters in Week 18.
Every team aims to play their best football at the end of the regular season. While the Rams have undoubtedly done that, the Vikings have to.
This has led to few people believing the Rams will win on Monday night.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY believes the Vikings will beat the Rams by a score of 27-20. Reyes believes the Vikings' defense has learned from their previous matchup with the Rams and is determined not to lose in a similar fashion on Monday night.
"I think this comes down to Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ ability to generate and disguise pressure against a Rams O-line that sometimes can’t hold its protection. Plus, if there’s a coach who can figure out how to neutralize Sean McVay’s schemes, it’s Kevin O’Connell, who served as the Rams offensive coordinator for two seasons under McVay.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY also believes the Vikings will beat the Rams. Dragon predicts the Vikings win by a score of 28-25. Dragon does not think the Rams' formidable wide receiver duo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will be able to replicate their last performance against the Vikings.
"The Rams stunned Minnesota in Week 8," Dragon said. "Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp combined for 12 catches, 157 receiving yards, and one touchdown. This time around, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson have big-time performances as the Vikings’ offense gets back on track. Jefferson produced a game-high 115 receiving yards the last time these two teams met."
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts the Vikings will narrowly beat the Rams by a score of 26-23. Mendoza believes Flores will find a way to take away Stafford's favorite targets long enough to win.
"Can Los Angeles beat Minnesota again," Mendoza asked. "The Vikings didn't have an answer for Puka Nacua in the first meeting, and the top priority will be taking away Matthew Stafford's No. 1 option. Minnesota limits Los Angeles to get the road win."
