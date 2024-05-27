Rams Ranked Dead-Last In Overall Team Athleticism
The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2024 season with high hopes, as the team went 10-7 in 2023 in what was supposed to be a "rebuild" season. The team will be up against a tough NFC that includes playoff hopefuls like the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers.
While the Rams prepare to attack the 2024 offseason, there are plenty of lists that will be compiled ranking the team ahead of their debut, along with ranking the other 31 teams in the NFL. One such list has just come out which measures RAS (raw athletic score). This score is compiled using a multitude of categories such as a player's 40-yard dash time, and much more.
This rating is based on the current roster that teams possess. Oddly enough, the Rams' rating has come out, and the team is dead last.
Apparently, the Rams continue to have a roster that is usually at the 7.00 mark out of 10.00. Even though the team has held this average since 2008, they have won a Super Bowl. As the above X post states, the Rams "blaze their own path."
As stated above, the Rams often show up when they are counted out, and it's never easy to determine if they will have a down year or not. Even after the team won the Super Bowl in 2021, the following season was not predicted all that much. In 2023, analysts and pundits believed the team would also be near the bottom of the league in wins, and they managed a playoff berth.
The low RAS score might indicate the Rams will not be a good team in 2024, but this list does not predict the future whatsoever. With dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball, L.A. could be poised for a breakout season.