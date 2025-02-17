Rams RB Kyren Williams Has Not Gotten the Credit He Deserves
Kyren Williams is a victim of social media. While chastised by a select few for his lack of generational speed and his fumble in the snow against the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, it is often forgotten that Williams ran Los Angeles to the postseason in back-to-back years.
The problem is that people are victims of the moment. I understand. I often find myself in the same predicament but it has been nearly a month since the Rams lost to the Eagles and yet continued calls for him to be replaced remain.
Any argument that Kyren Williams needs to go is not only wrong, it is an argument without merit. One bad moment does not erase two years of work and if fumbling in the postseason is such an unforgivable sin, would those same voices have called for the Rams to move on from Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson after he fumbled multiple times against Washington in the 1987 Wild Card round?
The Rams did eventually trade Dickerson due to contract issues and the team never reached a Super Bowl during their first stint in Los Angeles.
Let's face facts. Matthew Stafford was awful to end the regular season. Whether it was injury or fatigue, it was Williams that generated offense. It was Williams who gave Puka Nacua room to operate. It was also Williams who opened up the scoring in the Rams Wild Card win over Minnesota recognizing the coverage and making an adjustment with his route.
Williams put a lot of wear and tear on his body for the team. Sean McVay simply refused to play Blake Corum so Williams saw the majority of the snaps. In a McVay offense, that means he is getting hit on every play as a ball carrier and blocker. That amount of damage affects a player's ability to break away, to make those big splash plays.
Williams has almost 1,000 yards after contact during the regular and postseason. That was with an offensive line that was hampered by injuries and a rookie center just thrown into the starting lineup. While the Rams do need to make an addition to the running back room, Williams sets the tone and he sets up victories.
But if people can think the Rams win without him, let's throw it back to 2023 with Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman. When the Rams are getting outclassed by Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada. Or when the Rams lose by 23 points to Dallas. Shall we go back to 2022?
Long story short, when Williams is on the field, the Rams have a better chance at winning. When he is not, they have no chance at all. It is as simple as that.
