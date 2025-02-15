Does Ex-Dolphins Star Raheem Mostert Make Sense For Rams?
The Miami Dolphins announced that due to cap reasons, they will be releasing former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. Mostert, a former track star is known for his lighting-quick speed and underrated ability to accelerate out of cuts. Since the Dolphins have the younger version of Mostert in De'Von Achane, the team is moving on.
Mostert is a wild card player. In 2024, he had 85 carries for 278 yards and two touchdowns. That's an average of 3.3 yards per carry. He also had 19 receptions for 161 yards.
It was a poor year for Mostert but there were several factors that contributed to it. One was Achane taking a massive step up in the offense as the Dolphins RB1. The team has a terrible offensive scheme that produces yards but does not produce a winning product anymore. The Dolphins allowed star right guard Robert Hunt to walk in free agency and GM Chris Grier has failed to properly invest into his offensive line.
Mostert himself also appeared in only 13 games in 2024 and when you consider factors like his age, his documented injury history, and the fact he's a ten-year NFL veteran, there's a lot of concern with signing a player with as much wear and tear that Mostert has.
However, there is a clear upside for the Rams. In 2022 and 2023, Mostert was recording career highs and he was sparingly used for the first four years of his career so there's still a bit more thread than one may think.
Mostert achieved his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2023 and had a career-high 18 touchdowns that season.
The Rams need a speed threat to complement Kyren Williams and Mostert can take one to the house at any moment. Mostert would likely cost the Rams at most around $3 million per season. He's also likely to take a one year deal.
The only question is would Mostert be willing to play for the 49ers rivals considering he is still beloved in the bay? That's for the Rams to find out but if they want a 1-2 punch in the backfield, Mostert could be the answer.
