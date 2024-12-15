Rams RB Williams Reaches Impressive Milestone
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) have watched their star third-year running back Kyren Williams thrive all season long and his consistent play is being recognized after the team's 12-6 win over their hated division rival San Francisco 49ers this past Thursday.
With 108 rushing yards on 29 carries against the 49ers, Williams has passed the Rams legend, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson for most consecutive games with 60 or more rushing yards in franchise history. It was Williams' 12th-straight game of achieving that mark.
The level of consistency and ability to stay healthy throughout an entire season as a hard-nose running back that puts his head down and churns the extra yards after contact is extremely impressive.
In a four days span, featuring wins over the Buffalo Bills and 49ers, Williams carried the ball 29 times in each of the past two games for a total of 58 carries with 195 combined yards on the ground. He was pivotal in both one-score games and gave the Rams extra first downs to keep drives alive.
After the 49ers win, head coach Sean McVay spoke on what Williams means to this team and the opportunities that he continues to get and the workload that is being put on him on a weekly basis. McVay shows he has all the trust in the world in his young rusher to get the job done when needed.
"Kyren is the guy we have so much trust in," McVay said. "You get into some of those situations in the latter parts of the game where it’s a one possession game. He’s the guy that’s done a great job for us. I love some of the responses he’s had after a few weeks back. He’s taken great care of the football. I think he runs really hard and tough. He’s a guy that brings such an energy to our football team and I think guys thrive off that. I love Kyren Williams and he sure had a bunch of energy after the game. For him to be able to have 58 carries over the last four days is really impressive. We’ll look forward to getting him healthy, rested and recovered. He’s been a stud and I’ve been really proud of him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE