Rams Receive Good News About Banged Up Offensive Line
Only a week into the 2024-25 season, the Los Angeles Rams have been ravaged by injury, unlike any other team in the National Football League. Key players like Puka Nacua, Darious Williams, and Joe Noteboom will spend several weeks on IR (injury reserve) as they recover from injury.
Head coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will have their work cut out for them as they try to navigate through the first half of the season without their team at full strength. With the injury bug looming all over the Rams' franchise there is some good news coming out of Los Angeles as they prepare for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Rams offensive line have experienced the most injuries to their starters but surprisingly Matthew Stafford will have two of his protectors on Sunday who were originally expected to be unavailable. It was recently reported that Rob Havenstein and Kevin Dotson will play on Sunday against Cardinals after being limited in practice all week with foot injuries.
During an episode of the 'Coach McVay Show' Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about some of the early challenges he is facing this season and how it is similar to the Rams' 2022 season that was riddled with injury.
“It feels similar to what some of the challenges that we navigated in the ’22 season but I think we’re better equipped to handle it in terms of, let’s worry about the things we can (control),” McVay said. “Let’s develop, let’s really focus on how we move forward instead of what we can’t do.”
The Rams currently have nine players on injured reserve, six of whom are likely to return at some point this season. They can only activate up to eight players from IR this year, or 10 if they make the playoffs, so they’re approaching the limit after just one week into the NFL regular season.
McVay's confidence in handling this challenge should leave Rams fans optimistic as the team will be healthier on the back end of the season. Weathering the early part of the season will be important for Los Angeles as they still have expectations to participate in the playoffs. If the Rams can make it to week 10 of the season with a record of 7-3 or 6-4, this could set them up for a massive final push to the postseason with players expected to be healthy by then.