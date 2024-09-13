Rams' Steve Avila Out For Months Due to Surgery
In the National Football League winning a Super Bowl is predicated on many factors such as matchups, quarterback play, defense, talent, and coaching adjustments. Despite all these things, luck is one of the most important pieces to winning in the postseason because health plays such a huge role in team success. As franchises head towards the playoffs, the group that is the most healthy at the end of a grueling 17-game season heightens their chances of getting to the Super Bowl.
The Los Angeles Rams are only one week into the regular season but have experienced what seems like the most injuries of any team in the NFL. Star wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss four weeks with a PCL injury to his knee, starting cornerback Darious Williams is on injury reserve with a hamstring injury, cornerback Cobie Durant is questionable with a toe injury, and the Rams offensive line is absolutely decimated.
Matthew Stafford's protection will be in question as the majority of his starting offensive line is out with injury. Starting tackle Joe Noteboom is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and Rob Havenstein and Kevin Dotson are both questionable for the Rams' Sunday afternoon matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as they deal with foot injuries.
When things couldn't get worse for the Ram's offensive line, recently they lost starting guard Steve Avila who recently had surgery to repair an MCL tear in his knee. Sean McVay revealed that Avila might be sidelined until November based on recovery from the surgery. Four out of five of the Rams starting offensive linemen are all dealing with an injury.
The early plethora of injuries for the Rams looks very reminiscent of the 2022 season that derailed their postseason hopes. Despite the losses, franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford is not rattled by his team's situation. When asked about the injuries that have plagued the team early on in the season, Stafford is ready to meet the challenge.
“I try to treat every single year as its own." Stafford said " We’re going to have bumps along the way. That’s going to be the case. This is NFL football. There are injuries that happen, [but we] have to continue to try and come together as a team [and] mold. Like we said, next man up at this point. Whoever is available to play [and] ready to go, get those guys as ready as we possibly can [to] go out [and] rock and roll. I like our chances to just go out there and play.”
More News: Rams' Matthew Stafford Downplays Mounting Injury Concerns For Team