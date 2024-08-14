Rams' Receive 'Good News' On Ernest Jones Injury
The Los Angeles Rams are expecting inside linebacker Ernest Jones to return to practice on Wednesday. Jones's return will be in time for the Rams' joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys.
"Ernest, we got good news and we expect him to be out there tomorrow," Rams head coach Sean McVay said following Tuesday's practice.
Jones has been out of practice since Aug. 9 with a knee issue. Jones was previously sidelined during OTA's as well with the same knee problem.
The fourth-year linebacker has been a key piece for the middle of the Rams' defense since he was the team's third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones won a starting spot as a rookie but was sidelined with an ankle injury. Jones returned in time for the end of the Rams' Super Bowl run, and earned the starting job once again in the Super Bowl, racking up seven tackles and one sack as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
After recording 61 total tackles and one sack as a rookie, Jones saw his starts and production increase over the next two seasons. The South Carolina product racked up 114 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception as a sophomore before piling up 145 total tackles and 4.5 sacks this past season.
While Jones missed the team's first preseason game last Saturday, he will still get to face the Cowboys in the team's joint practice Wednesday. The Rams originally had a joint practice scheduled with the Chargers but changed to practicing against the Cowboys to avoid traffic and a longer trip to the Chargers' facility.
Outside of Jones, McVay did not have an update on the injuries to wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson, Jonah Jackson, and Rob Havenstein. Nacua did join the team at their joint practice against the Cowboys but is not practicing. Nacua is week-to-week with a knee injury but is expected to be ready in time for the Rams' regular season opener.
Alaric and Havenstein are each dealing with ankle injuries while Jonah is nursing a shoulder injury. All three linemen are week-to-week, but McVay is unsure of when they will be able to return.
