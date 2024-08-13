Matthew Stafford Wanted Lions to Lose After Rams Playoff Defeat
While Matthew Stafford is most recognized as the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, he actually began his career as the future of the Detroit Lions.
Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions, most of which were losing efforts. Still, after spending so much time with a team, you'd think he'd still have love for his old team. On Jan. 14, 2024, this was not the case.
In a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Stafford revealed that even after he was eliminated from the playoffs, he didn't want to root for the Lions.
"No, I’m not rooting for anybody at that point," Stafford said. "I have a couple of teammates, a couple of ex-teammates that I wanted to see play well, and they did, but, at that point, I wished everybody could lose."
Stafford further elaborated that he flat-out didn't care what happens in the postseason if he isn't playing.
"I’ll peek (at) it, but I’m not invested being like, ‘Oh that’ll be a good matchup next week,’" Stafford explained. "I’m like, ‘F this. I want to be out there.’"
Throughout his NFL career, Stafford has made it to the playoffs five times. Three of those times were with the Lions, but they didn't make it out of the Wild Card round. In his first playoff appearance with the Rams, the team won the Super Bowl against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
While winning a Super Bowl might ease the pressure of making another playoff appearance, Stafford revealed that it is actually the opposite for him.
"I think it’s almost the opposite in the fact that I know what that feels like now," Stafford said. "I’ve got the losing in the first round, I’ve got that one locked up. I know what that one feels like. I’ve only gotten one taste of the Super Bowl, and I’m like, ‘Man I want to do that.’"
"When you get those opportunities — I’ve had so many years where we didn’t have that opportunity at all to play in the playoffs. When you get the opportunity, you’re really close. The fact that Detroit did what they did after they beat us, man, if we win that game, who knows what happens? It makes it almost even harder to be honest."
Even if he doesn't make it to another Super Bowl, Stafford has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Stafford was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 and has played in two Pro Bowls (2014, 2023).
Stafford also holds two NFL records: most career playoff passing yards per game (307.9) and most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season (8). He shares the latter record with Kirk Cousins. He was also named to the Detroit Lions All-Time Team.
