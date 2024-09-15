Rams Release Inactive List Ahead of Week 2 Matchup With Cardinals
Injuries have been the story surrounding the Los Angeles Rams as they have had a number of players go down only two weeks into the NFL season. The Rams' are scheduled to play NFC West rival the Arizona Cardinals and will have a number of players who are listed as inactive.
The most notable name on the Rams injury reserve (IR) is star wide receiver Puka Nacua who is expected to be out five to seven weeks after suffering a PCL injury to his knee in their game against the Detroit Lions. Fantasy owners should move Nacua to their IR slot as he is expected to return to action towards the later half of the season.
For their division matchup with the Cardinals, the Rams will have 5 other players who will be inactive, 4 of which are the coach's decision. The group of inactives consists of linebacker Brennan Jackson, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, center Dylan McMahon, tight end Davis Allen, and running back Cody Schrader.
Along with the laundry list of inactive players the Rams' injury report also features three players listed as questionable. The Los Angeles secondary has been ravaged by injuries starting with cornerback Darious Williams who is serving time on IR after hurting his hamstring. This week it was reported that safety Quentin Lake and cornerback Cobie Durant are also not guaranteed to participate in the game as they were limited in practice all week as they have both been dealing with injuries.
The Rams' offensive line will have their work cut out for them as they try to protect franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, as the unit has been decimated by injury. Starting left tackle Joe Noteboom is on IR recovering from an ankle injury. It was announced earlier this week that starting right guard Rob Havenstein and right guard Kevin Dotson were both potential scratches against Arizona due to foot injuries. Luckily for fans, Havenstein is expected to play today but Dotson is still a game-time decision.
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay and Stafford share the same sentiment as the injuries wont be excuse to not find a way a to win. In 2022 the Rams went through a similar situation that derailed their season, however, both men have learned from that experience and plan to lead the franchise to a different result as they weather this storm of injuries.
