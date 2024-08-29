Rams Release RB From Practice Squad Amid Roster Cuts
The Los Angeles Rams are not done making roster moves, as we sit a little over a week before the start of the 2024 NFL season.
The Rams have released their former sixth-round draft pick, running back Zach Evans, from the practice squad.
Evans failed to take the 53-man roster after preseason; however, the Rams signed him to the practice squad. That was short-lived, as they released him from the practice squad just a couple of days later.
The Rams now have 16 players in the practice squad, including international player David Olajiga. As things stand, this gives the Rams one available spot to sign another player to their practice squad.
Evans will now look for a new team after only one season in Los Angeles.
The 23-year-old was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Ole Miss. He was entering his second pro season on a four-year, $4 million contract when L.A. cut him loose as they trimmed down the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.
Although Evans did enough to make the Rams' active roster as a rookie, his time on the football field was limited. Evans only carried the ball nine times for 19 yards for an average of 2.1 yards per carry and played in 16 offensive snaps and 51 on the special teams.
When Williams was placed on the injured reserve after Week 6, many believed that Evans would make a name for himself. However, he didn't do enough to stand out, as Royce Freeman, Darrell Henderson, and Ronnie Rivers worked as a committee while Williams was out with an ankle injury.
The Texas native made a name for himself at TCU when he was there for his first two college seasons from 2020-21. As a freshman, Evans played in nine games and totaled 415 yards and four touchdowns as a Horned Frog.
The following season, he played six games and rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns. His season was unfortunately cut short due to a turf toe injury he sustained against Texas Tech.
Evans decided to move on from TCU and transferred to Ole Miss in his junior season. In one season there he rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns and declared for the NFL Draft in 2023. He averaged the 10th-most yards per carry in the FBS at 6.5.
