Rams' Rising Star Sounds Off On Game-Winning Catch
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) just pulled off one of the most memorable wins of the NFL season. A comeback overtime victory on the road against NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5), was capped off with a game-winning, one-handed touchdown catch from wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Robinson spoke to the media postgame about his acrobatic, one-handed grab to seal the Rams' third-straight win and second in the division.
"I was just trying to hold the guy out because he was kind of catching up," Robinson said postgame. "Woolen [Seahawks CB Riq Woolen] is pretty fast so he was catching up to the ball because the ball takes a little bit of distance for it to get to me, so he was catching up. So, I was like 'alright let me just stick my arm out', he was starting to hold onto my arm so I only had one arm to try to make a play."
"I just got my release," Robinson said. "I usually release inside on that play call to make him think it's a low cross and then he was playing like he thought it was a run. So, I guess Matthew [QB Matthew Stafford] had a great fake with the running back and I was able to get on top of him. I beat him by like five yards and Matthew saw me coming out of his roll out and he gave me a chance, he put it up."
The Rams would have never been in a position for Robinson to make that play if it wasn't for a game-saving stop on fourth down on the Seahawks opening drive in overtime. On fourth and one, the Seahawks went for it and were stuffed, turning the ball over, and leading to the Rams' winning drive.
"It's our turn man, the defense did a great job giving giving us a stop giving us the ball back," Robinson said. "It's our turn to go put points on the board, it was either score, get three points and end the game and leave it up to the kicker. So we were trying to like just get a touchdown so it could be over with."
A little bit of a hot streak is ensuing for this Rams team that has now won three-straight and tied for second place in the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers. Starting 1-4 to begin the season, to now being back to .500 with a legitimate chance to win the division has Robinson feeling good.
"It feels awesome man, you guys know what we are capable of," Robinson said. "We go out every day and train hard, just like every other team. The start of our season didn't seem so good but right now we are starting to put weeks together, weeks and weeks, and it's looking pretty good for us right now."
